Northwestern student shot three times in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A student from Northwestern University was shot in Rogers Park, near the CTA Red Line, police said.

Willye White Park CBS

The student, a 19-year-old woman, was walking with a friend when they heard gunshots. Once she realized she was wounded, her friend took her to St Francis Hospital where she required surgery.

Police said she was in Willye B. White Park, near the Howard CTA Red Line stop. She was shot in the hand, chest and abdomen.

Neither saw the person who shot her.

About 40 cartridges were found on the east end of the park, police said.