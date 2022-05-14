Northwestern softball falls to Michigan in semifinal
EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's softball team fell short Thursday in the Big Ten semifinal.
The Wildcats lost to Michigan 2-1.
The game went scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. The Wolverines intentionally walked Northwestern's Rachel Lewis – but there was a wild pitch and Ayana Lindsey ran home, putting Northwestern on the board 1-0.
By the top of the seventh, Northwestern was still up 1-0. But Michigan's Taylor Bump took Wildcats pitcher Danielle Williams deep.
It was a two-run shot, and Northwestern lost 2-1.
