Northwestern softball falls to Michigan in semifinal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's softball team fell short Thursday in the Big Ten semifinal.

The Wildcats lost to Michigan 2-1.

The game went scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. The Wolverines intentionally walked Northwestern's Rachel Lewis – but there was a wild pitch and Ayana Lindsey ran home, putting Northwestern on the board 1-0.

By the top of the seventh, Northwestern was still up 1-0. But Michigan's Taylor Bump took Wildcats pitcher Danielle Williams deep.

It was a two-run shot, and Northwestern lost 2-1.

May 13, 2022

