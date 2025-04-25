Northwestern Medicine hosting prescription drug take back Saturday

In observance of Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Northwestern Medicine will be hosting drop-offs at 10 of its locations.

It's part of a nationwide initiative to combat the opioid crisis by encouraging people to get rid of unused medication safely.

"The critical need here is to make sure we're getting used medications out of your homes," Clinical Pharmacist Sterling Elliott said." If you don't take them anymore, we don't need them there, and really, one of the major issues is to try and get it, a lot of those controlled substances, especially the opioids."

The drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

East Entrance Roundabout

25 North Winfield Road

Winfield, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital

Hospital Main Entrance

10400 Haligus Road

Huntley, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care St. Charles

(On the east side of the parking lot by Kirk Road)

2900 Foxfield Road

St. Charles, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital

Medical Records Building (one driveway south of the main hospital)

2733 Sycamore Road

DeKalb, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

600 N. Westmoreland Road

Lake Forest, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

Cancer Center Entrance

4305 West Medical Center Drive

McHenry, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Old Irving Park Advanced Outpatient Center

Patient Drop Off Area (Inside attached parking garage)

4445 West Irving Park Road

Chicago, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital

12251 South 80th Avenue

(Use main entrance driveway, take first right, west side of the hospital)

Palos Heights, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital

1302 North Main Street

Sandwich, Illinois

Northwestern Memorial Hospital Lavin Family Pavilion

259 East Erie Street

Chicago, Illinois

Staff will also be handing out Narcan, which is a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses, and teaching people how to use it.