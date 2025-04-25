Northwestern Medicine hosting prescription drug take back Saturday
In observance of Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Northwestern Medicine will be hosting drop-offs at 10 of its locations.
It's part of a nationwide initiative to combat the opioid crisis by encouraging people to get rid of unused medication safely.
"The critical need here is to make sure we're getting used medications out of your homes," Clinical Pharmacist Sterling Elliott said." If you don't take them anymore, we don't need them there, and really, one of the major issues is to try and get it, a lot of those controlled substances, especially the opioids."
The drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
East Entrance Roundabout
25 North Winfield Road
Winfield, Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
Hospital Main Entrance
10400 Haligus Road
Huntley, Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care St. Charles
(On the east side of the parking lot by Kirk Road)
2900 Foxfield Road
St. Charles, Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
Medical Records Building (one driveway south of the main hospital)
2733 Sycamore Road
DeKalb, Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
600 N. Westmoreland Road
Lake Forest, Illinois
Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital
Cancer Center Entrance
4305 West Medical Center Drive
McHenry, Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Old Irving Park Advanced Outpatient Center
Patient Drop Off Area (Inside attached parking garage)
4445 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital
12251 South 80th Avenue
(Use main entrance driveway, take first right, west side of the hospital)
Palos Heights, Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital
1302 North Main Street
Sandwich, Illinois
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Lavin Family Pavilion
259 East Erie Street
Chicago, Illinois
Staff will also be handing out Narcan, which is a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses, and teaching people how to use it.