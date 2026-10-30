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Northwestern Medicine lung doctor uses medical skills to rescue kitten from inside wall

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Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A Northwestern Medicine lung doctor brought his work home this week in an unusual way, using his medical skills to help rescue his kitten from inside his home's walls.

After a long day treating patients at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Benjamin Seides returned home only to discover Neko, the family's kitten, was nowhere to be found.

After searching through the home, the family heard a faint "meow" coming from the basement. They realized their cat had somehow climbed into the ceiling through an unfinished part of the home and gotten behind a wall in the finished part of the basement. Seides could hear Neko but couldn't see him or figure out exactly where he was trapped.

So he drilled a hole and used a borescope – a long, flexible camera – to find the 5-month-old cat.

It took a few more holes, but e eventually was able to rescue the kitten.

Northwestern said the borescope is similar to the endoscopy camera Seides uses to look inside his patients' lungs.

"This time," the hospital wrote in a statement, "his patient had four paws, blue-gray fur and a talent for finding trouble."

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