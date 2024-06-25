Northwest suburban Chicago man charged with attacking, restraining, sexually assaulting woman

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- A Des Plaines man stood charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, and other felonies Tuesday after an incident at his home this past weekend.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the home of Bejnamin Redzic, 49, on Sixth Avenue in Des Plaines, for a report of a domestic battery.

They found a 43-year-old woman in the front yard saying Redzic had hit her and said he was going to kill her, police said.

Des Plaines police investigators learned that earlier in the evening, Redzic entered a bedroom where the woman was lying in bed, pinned her shoulders down, and struck her on the forehead, police said.

The woman got her phone from her nightstand and warned Redzic that she was going to call 911, police said. Redzic grabbed the phone and threw it, and put his hand around the woman's throat while pinning her by the shoulders, police alleged.

The woman pushed Redzic away and ran to her daughter's room to use her phone, police said. She locked herself in the bathroom and called 911 there, police said.

Redzic continually said he was he was going to kill the woman while committing those acts, as well as those associated with a criminal sexual assault of which he was accused. Out of respect for the victim, police declined to provide details on the alleged sexual assault.

Police did not specify the relationship between Redzic and the woman.

Redzic was charged Monday with one felony count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful restraint, and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was to appear for a detention hearing at the Skokie Courthouse.

The woman was taken to an area hospital after suffering bruising to her neck, arms, and chest.