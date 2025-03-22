Chicago police warn of 15 vehicle break-ins early Saturday on Northwest Side

Chicago police were warning drivers about a string of more than a dozen vehicle break-ins on Saturday on the Northwest Side.

Police said in each of the incidents, a group of four to five people drove up to a parked car in a blue sedan, smashed one of the windows, and searched the car for valuables before driving off.

All of the burglaries happened in the overnight or early morning hours on Saturday in the Norwood Park and O'Hare neighborhoods, according to a community alert:

7700 block of W. Higgins Rd. (Norwood Park)

8100 block of W. Higgins Rd. (Norwood Park)

8500 block of W. Higgins Rd. (O'Hare)

5600 block of N. Cumberland Ave. (O'Hare)

7500 block of W. Balmoral Ave. (Norwood Park)

7600 block of W. Foster Ave. (Norwood Park)

7700 block of W. Berwyn Ave. (Norwood Park)

7700 block of W. Bryn Mawr Ave. (Norwood Park)

7700 block of W. Gregory St. (Norwood Park)

5200 block of N. Oriole Ave. (Norwood Park)

5300 block of N. Oriole Ave. (Norwood Park)

5300 block of N. Overhill Ave. (Norwood Park)

6000 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park)

7700 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park)

7800 block of W. Rosedale Ave. (Norwood Park)

Anyone with information on any of the burglaries is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.