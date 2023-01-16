Police search for burglars who enter Northwest Side homes using ruse
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday issued a warning about a group of burglars who find their way into elderly Northwest Side residents' homes using a ruse.
In each incident, one person came up to an elderly victim and started talking with them about home repairs or problems with their water. While the victims were distracted, a second person walked into the victims' houses and stole jewelry and money.
The burglaries happened during the spring and summer last year. The specific times and locations are as follows.
- 8100 block of West Berwyn Avenue, Oriole Park, on May 28, 2022, at 4 p.m.
- 5000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, Portage Park, on May 31, 2022, at noon.
- 5300 block of West Berenice Avenue, Portage Park, on June 2, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.
- 5800 block of West Foster Avenue, Jefferson Park, on June 9, 2022, at 3 p.m.
- 5700 block of North Merrimac Avenue, Norwood Park, on June 9, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Dakin Street, Portage Park, on June 13, 2022, at 4:20 p.m.
- 4300 block of North Narragansett Avenue, Dunning, on June 15, 2022, at 3 p.m.
- 6000 block of West School Street, Dunning, on June 18, 2022, at 2:20 p.m.
- 6000 block of North Keystone Avenue, Sauganash, on July 13, 2022, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- 4500 block of North Melvina Avenue, Portage Park, on July 26, 2002, at 2 p.m.
- 3900 block of North Kedzie Avenue, Irving Park, on August 7, 2022, at 5:55 p.m.
- 4900 block of West Byron Street, Portage Park, on August 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
The offenders are described as a Hispanic male between 30 and 40, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds; a while male between 48 and 55, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds, and a white female about 50 years old, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 100 to 110 pounds.
The burglars use a gray sport-utility vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.
for more features.