CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Valparaiso are searching for someone who broke into a jewelry store Tuesday night about 50 miles southeast of Chicago.

Officers said an alarm went off at Kay Jewelers on Laporte Avenue just before 10:00. When they arrived, they noticed holes cut in the wall between the jewelry store and a neighboring business.

Police are not saying what, if anything, was taken, but police said there is a burglary investigation.