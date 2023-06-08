Northwest Indiana man accused of stalking Taylor Swift
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest Indiana man is behind bars accused of stalking Taylor Swift.
Mitchell Taebel from Long Beach was arrested last Friday -- while Swift was playing one of her sold-out shows at Soldier Field.
He's accused of sending violent, threatening messages to her team and posting threatening videos, starting back in March.
Court documents also said he showed up at Swift's Nashville apartment and security removed him from one of her concerts.
He's due in court in late July.
