Watch CBS News
Local News

Northwest Indiana man accused of stalking Taylor Swift

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana man accused of stalking Taylor Swift
Northwest Indiana man accused of stalking Taylor Swift 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest Indiana man is behind bars accused of stalking Taylor Swift. 

Mitchell Taebel from Long Beach was arrested last Friday -- while Swift was playing one of her sold-out shows at Soldier Field.

He's accused of sending violent, threatening messages to her team and posting threatening videos, starting back in March.

Court documents also said he showed up at Swift's Nashville apartment and security removed him from one of her concerts.

He's due in court in late July.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 6:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.