Flooding in Northwest Indiana prompts delays for some schools Tuesday morning

Heavy rain overnight caused flooding in Northwest Indiana that crews are working to clear on Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, flash flood warnings were in place for parts of Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Schools in Whiting, Indiana, started with a two-hour delay on Tuesday morning after severe storms overnight caused flooding.

"We want to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff as conditions improve," Superintendent Dave Verta said.

Verta said some areas are still experiencing hazardous conditions.

The Whiting Refinery operations were also impacted by flooding, and a weather protection plan is in place.

Whiting Refinery officials said they are aware of reports of odors in neighboring areas. Officials said materials are being burned in the flares to "maintain safe operations."

Street closures are in effect on 121st Street in between Schrage Avenue and Front Street as crews work to manage the situation.

The Hammond Sanitary District reported dozens of calls of flooded basements, with Hammond and surrounding communities having seen more than 6 inches of rainfall in 24 hours.

Calumet Avenue near 129th Street was nearly impossible for cars to navigate through. Warning signs and road closures were in place.

Flooding at Sheffield Street and 131st Place left at least eight cars stalled since Monday night. One driver told CBS News Chicago it was so dark, she could not see the high water level.

She said the water was up to her waist and was filling up inside her car. Fire crews helped her get out of the car safely and a neighbor pushed her car out of the water.

The Gary Fire Department said it was also receiving reports of people driving through flooded streets and getting stuck, but nothing life-threatening was reported.