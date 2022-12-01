Watch CBS News
Northwest Indiana residents wants EPA to clean toxic coal ash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in Northwest Indiana are demanding the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) take action on coal ash cleanup.

Two thousand people signed a petition saying Lake Michigan communities have been left permanently polluted by it.

Just Transition Northwest Indiana says up to two million tons of coal ash are leaking arsenic, thallium, and other toxins into the lake near Michigan City.

That's because of the generating station which is behind a corroded steel seawall.

The group says a similar situation is unfolding in Waukegan.

