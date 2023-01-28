Northern Illinois University introducing newest mascot - meet Mission III
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northern Illinois University is introducing its newest mascot.
Say hello to Mission III.
He came to campus Friday to meet cheerleaders, the dance team, and ROTC cadets.
The 3-month-old Siberian Husky will spend most of next year learning his duties with the help of the current mascot, Mission II who's retiring.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.