Northern Illinois University introducing newest mascot - meet Mission III

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northern Illinois University is introducing its newest mascot.

Say hello to Mission III. 

He came to campus Friday to meet cheerleaders, the dance team, and ROTC cadets.

The 3-month-old Siberian Husky will spend most of next year learning his duties with the help of the current mascot, Mission II who's retiring.

