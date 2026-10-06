Northbrook residents fight against proposed mixed-use development downtown

Northbrook residents are pushing back on a controversial proposal to demolish the Meadow Plaza shopping center to make way for a mixed-use residential and commercial space.

Hundreds showed up at a special zoning meeting for the proposal on Tuesday night, concerned that the mixed-use development will ruin the charm and character of downtown.

The group behind the proposed project says the shopping plaza isn't economically viable in its current state.

For over two decades, Jill Carlisle has run her specialty gift shop La de De from the Meadow Shopping Plaza in downtown Northbrook. As of late, she's been trying to save the shopping center.

"We cannot just be a bedroom community. We cannot just be without commercial," she said.

Pulte Homes, the country's third-largest builder, wants to level what they call an aging shopping center to make way for 150 condos, parking, reduce the commercial retail space to match current trends, construct a riverwalk and green space.

"Redevelopment of this site is inevitable," said Attorney Katriina McGuire.

Hundreds filled the Techny Prairie Activity Center for a special plan commission meeting. Many wore their opinion on their sleeves. Others let the board hear them.

Project leaders are looking to build six-story buildings, which the site is not currently zoned for.

"The project proposed is consistent with the comprehensive plan and calls for density," McGuire said.

However, longtime tenants like Carlisle say she'll keep fighting to keep downtown retail alive and what she calls the character of Northbrook intact.

"I want young generations to be in this town and experience a town like I had and my kids had and this plan won't do it," she said.

No decisions were made during Tuesday night's meeting.

Ultimately, the planning board will make a recommendation on the mixed-use project to the full board. It's unclear how soon that recommendation may come.