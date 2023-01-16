Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.

Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:

  • on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;
  • on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;
  • on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.

In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.

Police had only a vague description of the robber.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.

