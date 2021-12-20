Police Warn Of Spate Of Liquor Store Burglaries, Largely In North Side Neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday issued a notice about a rash of liquor store smash-and-grab burglaries that have been happening largely in North Side neighborhoods in recent days.

The burglaries have been reported in Rogers Park, West Rogers Park, Edgewater, Ravenswood, and Lakeview on the city's North Side, and in one instance in West Town on the city's West Side.

Each incident involved a store that sells liquor and cigarettes. The offenders break a front window with a brick or another object and take cash registers, liquor, cigarettes, and other miscellaneous items, police said.

The burglaries have happened at the following times and locations:

• At 1:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the 600 block of North Western Avenue;

• At 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue;

• At 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue;

• At 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the 1900 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

• At 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the 6600 block of North Clark Street;

• At 2:42 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in the 6900 block of North Clark Street;

• At 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue;

• At 3:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in the 5300 block of North Sheridan Road;

• At 3:55 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in the 1800 block of West Montrose Avenue;

• At 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue;

• At 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the 3800 block of North Clark Street;

• At 7:04 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the 3100 block of North Broadway;

• At 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue.

Three or four men have been involved in each burglary. No useful description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.