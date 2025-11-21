Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 2 other injured in North Lawndale shooting

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood early Friday morning. 

Chicago police said the victims were standing in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue around 3:45 a.m. when someone fired shots. 

A source said the victims drove themselves to the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. 

A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Rush Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Another 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are being treated at the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs. Their conditions were stabilized. 

No arrests have been made. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue