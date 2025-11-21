1 killed, 2 other injured in North Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said the victims were standing in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue around 3:45 a.m. when someone fired shots.

A source said the victims drove themselves to the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Rush Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are being treated at the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs. Their conditions were stabilized.

No arrests have been made.