Group of North Lawndale College Prep students undergo training for Peace Warriors initiative

A group of students on the city's West Side took part in a training session on Friday to better promote unity in their communities.

The training? Transformative nonviolence sessions on the approach to combat violence.

The work being done by the young people at North Lawndale College Prep has roots in the civil rights movement.

Each student in the training session has one goal—to bring peace to their community and school.

The school students took part in a nonviolence training session as part of the Kingian Nonviolence Peace Warriors, or Peace Warriors for short.

The training they're receiving is based on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s philosophy of nonviolence, which includes the first principle—nonviolence is a way of life for courageous people.

Nearly 100 students have undergone training and are active Peace Warriors.

Junior Tywon Madison says being armed with peacekeeping knowledge has led him to create positive change in Garfield Park, where he lives, and at the school.

"For me, being six months in, I broke up fights, I stopped arguments. I did a lot peaceful than I did before I became a Peace Warrior," Madison said.

The program started 16 years ago, with 100 fights that year. As of last year, physical violence among students has dropped by 90%.