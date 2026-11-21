Nathan Hayes threw a career-high four touchdown passes and North Dakota State held off Northern Illinois 31-25 on Saturday.

Hayes was 15-for-23 passing for 247 yards and threw one interception. His touchdowns were 47 yards to Jackson Williams, 35 yards to Mekhi Collins, 22 yards to Jett Zabel and 10 yards to Jordan McCants. Williams finished with 104 yards on six receptions.

The throw to McCants gave the Bison (9-2, 6-2 Mountain West) a 31-3 lead after their first possession of the third quarter.

The Huskies rallied with three touchdown passes by Taron Dickens. The third TD, a 47-yard connection with DeAree Rogers, capped a 96-yard drive but left only 2:46 on the fourth-quarter clock. North Dakota State then ran out the clock.

Dickens was 20-for-29 passing for 260 yards, with the three touchdowns and two interceptions. Rogers had 116 receiving yards and Elijah Porter ran for 107 for the Huskies (0-11, 0-7).

Up next

North Dakota State: The Bison wrap up the regular season at San Jose State on Friday.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies finish at home against UTEP next Saturday.