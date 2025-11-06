North Central College women's triathlon team is trying for a four-peat

Football isn't the only powerhouse program at North Central College; the Cardinal women's triathlon team has a chance to make school history at this weekend's National Championship as they try to win an unprecedented fourth-straight Division III title.

The North Central women's triathlon team followed its third straight national championship by winning every race again this season, with a number of new faces.

The program is one of only three that exist at colleges in Illinois. There are currently 41 schools that offer the sport across the nation, but there's something unique happening in Naperville.

"They come here for triathlon from all over the country," said head coach Tyler Woodward. "We have athletes from Iowa, Atlanta, Missouri, all over, so just trying to get athletes to buy into the same mission. We have six national titles in seven years so holding that legacy going forward is kind of our goal."

Sophmore Keeley Mick is back. She is ranked no. 1 in the country in Division III.

"Dividing three aspects of the sport is kind of nice. Not focusing on one thing, it's just fun, it's different. Triathlon is not a huge sport so we're very lucky to be a part of a team that's this, just, what we've done," she said.

The team trains for swimming at the indoor facility at Merner Pool, but bike and run outdoors. They said it becomes more challenging when fall weather comes in, and they do have indoor training facilities as well, but stay outside as much as they can .

Part of what's made this group dominant is the way they train as a team in an individual sport that demands your best, physically and mentally.

Now they're in position to make history, as the first program at North Central to ever four-peat.