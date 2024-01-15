2 non-profits for the disabled have waited 2 years for dedicated parking, sidewalk repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two non-profits devoted to making the world more accessible to all wish they could do something about their own block, after years of dealing with crumbling sidewalks and no disabled parking spots.

The groups told CBS 2's Noel Brennan they feel like city leaders are listening.

No matter the size of your step, someone at the Center for Independence Through Conductive Education (CFI) can help you with the next. The non-profit serves disabled children, providing intensive therapy for children with cerebral palsy.

CFI shares a roof in Brighton park with another non-profit – Devices 4 the Disabled, which gives the gift of durable medical mobility equipment to people like Misael Suarez, who relies on a wheelchair.

But the journey outside their front door is not very smooth.

"Sometimes you have to like navigate through the blocks, and try to find different areas where you can park," Suarez said.

Staff at both non-profits said they've pleaded for new sidewalks and reserved disabled parking signs on 36th Place for two years.

"It's just not safe. It's dangerous," said Josephine Boggs, director of programs at CFI. "It's real difficult to be able to negotiate this curb without safe sidewalks, without safe accessible parking."

"There is no handicap-accessible parking. There is no curb cuts," said Jessica Corbus, executive director of Devices 4 the Disabled. "We jokingly say that it would take a person with a socket wrench to go to the pole and change the no parking zone right here to handicap parking spaces."

Turns out putting up a disabled parking sign hasn't been so simple.

"We usually tell people that it can take up to four months," said Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th).

Ramirez took office last May. She said setting up disabled parking spaces on city streets require City Council to pass an ordinance for a specific location before the Chicago Department of Transportation can install the necessary signage.

A draft ordinance for 36th Place outside of CFI and Devices 4 the Disabled is ready to go, and Ramirez doesn't expect opposition. Such ordinances are routinely passed each month by the Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety. The City Council abides by the practice of "aldermanic privilege" on such matters, meaning if the local alderman supports a disabled parking zone, the rest of the council supports it.

"I mean, this is necessary; and, you know, more necessary because of the work that they do and the people that they serve," Ramirez said.

For now, it's back to waiting, and wheeling over crumbling sidewalks.

"It shouldn't be that hard, in my opinion," Suarez said. "You have people coming in with wheelchairs, you know? It's not safe for little kids."

Ramirez said she's already allocated money to get the sidewalks fixed.