Watch CBS News
Local News

Nonprofit donating free shoes to West Englewood elementary school students

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Students at West Englewood elementary school to receive free pair of shoes
Students at West Englewood elementary school to receive free pair of shoes 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of elementary school students on Wednesday will be going home with a new pair of shoes.

The nonprofit organization Shoes That Fit is giving away brand-new Nike shoes to students at Randolph Elementary School in West Englewood.

Students will pack the school's auditorium to pick out and get sized for their perfect pair.

It's part of an effort to reduce back-to-school shopping costs. 

You can also help with the nonprofit's efforts. 

Now through Oct. 14, you can donate funds by visiting Nordstrom and Nordstrom rack stores in-person or online. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 7:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.