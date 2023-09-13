Nonprofit donating free shoes to West Englewood elementary school students

Students at West Englewood elementary school to receive free pair of shoes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of elementary school students on Wednesday will be going home with a new pair of shoes.

The nonprofit organization Shoes That Fit is giving away brand-new Nike shoes to students at Randolph Elementary School in West Englewood.

Students will pack the school's auditorium to pick out and get sized for their perfect pair.

It's part of an effort to reduce back-to-school shopping costs.

You can also help with the nonprofit's efforts.

Now through Oct. 14, you can donate funds by visiting Nordstrom and Nordstrom rack stores in-person or online.