City now accepting nominations for Chicago's official Christmas tree
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Do you have a tree that could help Chicago deck the halls this holiday season?
Starting Wednesday, you can nominate your tree to be Millennium Park's official Christmas tree.
Here are the requirements:
- The tree needs to be at least 45 feet tall.
- Must be no more than 50 miles from The Loop.
- Preferably a Norway spruce or fir tree.
You have until October 12 to enter.
Submissions must be sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org with:
- Owner's name, address, phone number and email
- Brief description of why the tree should be selected
- At least two pictures of the tree
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.