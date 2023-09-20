City now accepting nominations for Chicago's official Christmas tree

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Do you have a tree that could help Chicago deck the halls this holiday season?

Starting Wednesday, you can nominate your tree to be Millennium Park's official Christmas tree.

Here are the requirements:

The tree needs to be at least 45 feet tall.

Must be no more than 50 miles from The Loop.

Preferably a Norway spruce or fir tree.



You have until October 12 to enter.

Submissions must be sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org with: