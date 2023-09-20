Watch CBS News
Local News

City now accepting nominations for Chicago's official Christmas tree

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Do you have a tree that could help Chicago deck the halls this holiday season?

Starting Wednesday, you can nominate your tree to be Millennium Park's official Christmas tree. 

Here are the requirements: 

  • The tree needs to be at least 45 feet tall.
  • Must be no more than 50 miles from The Loop. 
  • Preferably a Norway spruce or fir tree.    

You have until October 12 to enter. 

Submissions must be sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org with:

  • Owner's name, address, phone number and email
  • Brief description of why the tree should be selected 
  • At least two pictures of the tree 

First published on September 20, 2023 / 6:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.