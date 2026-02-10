Watch CBS News
Noah Kahan's presale begins Tuesday for "The Great Divide​" tour with Wrigley Field stop

Presale for Noah Kahan's upcoming tour began on Tuesday. 

The artist announced his 2026 "The Great Divide" tour with a stop at Wrigley Field on July 14. 

While some fans waited in the MLB virtual waiting room for over an hour after presale began, others received an error message. The message alerted users to "technical difficulties." 

screenshot-2026-02-10-125457.png

Kahan released his new song "The Great Divide" and promoted his new album at the Grammys last week. The music video released on YouTube was viewed over 1 million times. 

