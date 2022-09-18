Watch CBS News
No Chicago street closures planned Sunday night for Mexican Independence Day celebrations

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. 

The party created a giant gridlock. 

One of CBS 2's producers said it took her more than three hours to make it out of downtown Saturday night. 

Now authorities are betting that celebrations have come to an end. Police say they are not planning any road closures Sunday night.

However, that could change. 

