No Chicago street closures planned Sunday night for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
The party created a giant gridlock.
One of CBS 2's producers said it took her more than three hours to make it out of downtown Saturday night.
Now authorities are betting that celebrations have come to an end. Police say they are not planning any road closures Sunday night.
However, that could change.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.