No charges to be filed after shooting that killed man in suburban Chicago apartment

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Prosecutors have decided that charges will be filed in the death of a man who unlawfully entered an Arlington Heights apartment this past weekend.

Around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Arlington Heights police were called to the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex in the 4200 block of North Bloomington Avenue—after a resident said a man had been shot inside her apartment.

Arlington Heights police said Jimmie Jackson, 33, went into the home of a woman who had an order of protection against him—and once inside, he attacked a man. That man had a gun, and he shot and killed Jackson, police said.

The man who fired the shots and the woman were taken into custody for questioning after the shooting.

But the Cook County State's Attorney's office reviewed the case, and decide not to charge the gunman or anyone else.