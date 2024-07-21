2 detained after man shot to death inside northwest suburban Chicago apartment

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — One man is dead after being shot inside an Arlington Heights apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., Arlington Heights police responded to the 4200 block of north Bloomington Avenue at the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex, just south of Bloomington and Lake Cook Road. After a resident called to report a man had been shot inside her apartment.

Police arrived at the scene where the resident and gunman, who confessed to the shooting, were outside. Both were taken into custody for questioning.

The victim was located inside the apartment on the ground level, near the back door, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He died at the scene.

Detectives say a past relationship between the resident and the victim was a possible contributing factor, and the resident had an order of protection against the victim.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday to determine an official cause of death.

Police are investigating the incident as a contained occurrence with no threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.