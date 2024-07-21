Watch CBS News
Local News

2 detained after man shot to death inside northwest suburban Chicago apartment

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 detained after man shot to death inside apartment in Arlington Heights
2 detained after man shot to death inside apartment in Arlington Heights 00:29

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — One man is dead after being shot inside an Arlington Heights apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., Arlington Heights police responded to the 4200 block of north Bloomington Avenue at the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex, just south of Bloomington and Lake Cook Road. After a resident called to report a man had been shot inside her apartment.

Police arrived at the scene where the resident and gunman, who confessed to the shooting, were outside. Both were taken into custody for questioning.

The victim was located inside the apartment on the ground level, near the back door, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He died at the scene.     

Detectives say a past relationship between the resident and the victim was a possible contributing factor, and the resident had an order of protection against the victim.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday to determine an official cause of death.     

Police are investigating the incident as a contained occurrence with no threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.      

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.