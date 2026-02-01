No. 9 Illinois wins 11 straight with 78-69 victory over No. 5 Nebraska

Keaton Wagler scored 28 points and No. 9 Illinois won its 11th straight game, beating No. 5 Nebraska 78-69 on Sunday in the first matchup of top-10 teams the Cornhuskers have hosted.

The Fighting Illini (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten), who haven't lost since falling 83-80 at home to Nebraska on Dec. 13, held the Huskers to four field goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

Nebraska (20-2, 9-2) lost its second straight after a 20-0 start. The Huskers were beaten on the road Tuesday by another top-10 opponent, No. 3 Michigan.

Jake Davis finished with 13 points for Illinois, Tomislav Ivisic scored 12 and David Mirkovic had 10.

Braden Frager returned for Nebraska after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury and scored 20 points.