L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for 154 yards and a touchdown, Iowa's stingy defense shut out Illinois in the second half, and the No. 13 Hawkeyes beat the Fighting Illini 34-17 on Saturday to give their College Football Playoff hopes a big boost.

Phillips went over 100 yards rushing for the third straight game, Xavier Williams added 59 yards rushing and a score, and Hank Brown ran for 32 yards and another TD, as the Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) outgained Illinois 264-28 on the ground.

Brown also was 13 of 26 for 138 yards through the air, helping the Hawkeyes to their fourth consecutive win.

As for the playoffs, where Iowa was 15th in the latest rankings released by the selection committee?

"I could care less about those guys. They're going to do what they're going to do," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Our goal was to come in here and get a win. It's not easy to win in college football. It's not easy to win a conference game on the road.

"I'm real happy for our guys."

Katin Houser threw for 318 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions for Illinois (6-5, 4-4), which lost its second in a row after a four-game winning streak. Collin Dixon caught eight passes for 142 yards while Brayden Trimble had four catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The Hawkeyes put the game away midway through the fourth quarter with a grinding, 19-play, 91-yard drive that took 10 minutes off the clock. It ended when Brown scored from 2 yards out on a fourth-down draw play to put Iowa in front 27-17.

"Classic Iowa," said Illini coach Bret Bielema, who played for the Hawkeyes from 1989-92. "Just kept doing enough to get a first down here, a first down there.

"They're the most complete team we've played all year," Bielema added. "They can beat anyone in the country."

Jaylen Watson added a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown about four minutes after Brown's TD for the final margin.

The Fighting Illini punted three times in the third quarter, including a pair of three-and-outs, and were stopped on fourth down twice along with the interception in the fourth.

That came after the game was tied 17-17 at halftime.

Houser threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Trimble and an 11-yard TD pass to Davin Stoffel. Trimble tip-toed along the sideline after catching a short pass before being sprung by a block by fellow wide receiver Eddie Kasper.

Iowa scored on 2-yard runs by Phillips and Williams. An interception by Cam Buffington on a dropped pass set up Williams' score.

The takeaway

Iowa: The nation's No. 1 scoring defense rose to the occasion in the second half against Illinois, which managed more points in the first half against the Hawkeyes than any of their previous four opponents had managed in an entire game.

Illinois: Injuries have been a major storyline for the Illini offense. Houser has continued to play despite a broken hand and broken nose and No. 2 receiver Hudson Clement is out for the season, as are top running backs Ca'Lil Valentine and Javari Barnett.

Iowa's recent domination

The Hawkeyes have won 15 of the last 17 against Illinois and 18 of the last 22 in the series, dating back to 1996. Ferentz is now 15-4 against the Illini, while the series going back to the first meeting in 1899 is tied 39-39-2.

Up next

Iowa hosts Nebraska on Friday in what is known as the Heroes Game.

Illinois plays at Northwestern next Saturday.