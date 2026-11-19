The Northern Illinois Transit Authority released an app Thursday that allows riders on CTA, Metra and Pace to report safety incidents from their phones.

Called NITA Ride Safe, the app and a connected text number allows riders to report any safety issues they see on an y train, bus or platform in the NITA region without making a phone call, hitting a train car call button or otherwise drawing attention to themselves, the agency said.

Riders can report in the app or by texting 312-313-9015.

When making a report, riders will choose from a short list of report types. The reports are then routed through Metra Multimedia Analytic Center, which NITA said is a hub where trained staff will review each report and then follow up with needed. Once they have enough details, the staff will forward reports to the right emergency or non-emergency team, NITA said.

Metra already had a safety reporting app in place called COPS. NITA said Ride Safe will both replace and build on that app, and for anyone who already has COPS the app will automatically update to the new one. This is the first safety reporting app for CTA and Pace riders.

NITA said riders should still call 911 if someone is hurt or in immediate danger, or if there's a weapon, a fire spreading or a crime is in progress. The agency said Ride Safe is for situations where a commuter can't safely or discreetly call, or for situations that are ongoing but not life-threatening like harassment, disruptive behavior, suspicious items, drug use, vandalism or a person in crisis.

The app is available on the Google Play and Apple App stores.