NIPSCO pausing power restoration efforts after vehicle hit by gunfire in Gary, Indiana, company says

The City of Gary says it's increasing security for NIPSCO crews after a utility vehicle was hit by gunfire Friday night.

Mayor Eddie Melton said that crews at the time were working to restore power to residents following this week's severe storms. The time when the shooting occurred was not released.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the incident, the city says it's coordinating with Gary police, Illinois State Police, and state officials to ensure crews are protected during the restoration process. The city added that ISP is sending additional troopers to assist local forces.

"Let's be clear: this type of violence is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the City of Gary," Melton said.

The mayor added that the city has had low-record crime rates so far this year and aims to keep it that way.

NIPSCO, in a statement, said it is pausing restoration efforts following the incident, adding, "storm restoration activities involving crews have been temporarily paused in the city of Gary while we work with law enforcement and evaluate appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of our responders."

As crews continue work, the mayor asks for the community to rally behind the NIPSCO crews and to allow the workers to help get the city's power fully restored.

Full statement from NIPSCO

"NIPSCO is aware of a serious incident overnight in Gary involving our crews supporting our ongoing storm restoration efforts. We are working closely with law enforcement and gathering additional information.

The safety of our employees, contractors and the communities we serve remains our highest priority. We are grateful that no injuries have been reported.

In response to this incident, storm restoration activities involving crews have been temporarily paused in the city of Gary while we work with law enforcement and evaluate appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of our responders. We thank our employees, contractors, mutual assistance crews and law enforcement partners for their continued dedication and support during this historic restoration effort.

Restoration work continues across northern Indiana, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available. We appreciate the patience and understanding of Gary residents as we take steps to ensure restoration efforts can continue safely."