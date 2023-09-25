Teen struck and killed by car while lying in Chicago area street

A teenage boy lying on a street in north suburban Niles was struck and killed by a car early Monday.

Police said, around 2:30 a.m., officers found a critically injured 17-year-old boy lying in the street in the 8200 block of West Ballard Road. Paramedics took him to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined the victim was already lying in the road when a 2007 Nissan Xterra hit him. The 21-year-old driver told police he didn't realize it was a person he had hit.

Police said the driver was cooperating with the investigation, and there was no indication he was impaired.

It was not clear why the victim had been lying in the road. His name has not been released.