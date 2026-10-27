Family of Niko Fuentes, found shot and killed in Bridgeview, seeks answers from police

The family and friends of a 33-year-old Bridgeview father, who has autism, are demanding answers after he was found shot and killed in a driveway a month ago.

With the family still looking for answers, they fear police are dropping the ball.

"Niko is a phenomenal person. He would have dropped anything at the drop of a dime just to come help you," said Fabian Fuentes.

He describes his 33-year-old brother, Niko Fuentes, as a family man — father to a young daughter, Skylar, and son, Niko Jr.

Family says Niko's kids and wife are still grieving. They were not in attendance with other family and friends canvassing the area of South Oketo Avenue Tuesday night, where he was found shot and killed in September.

"They are going to miss out on memories that they had or could have had all because someone decided to shoot him in the back," Fabian said.

Niko's loved ones went door to door begging neighbors for any photos, video footage, or any evidence of his killer.

Fabian said officers found his brother shot in the torso and killed around 3 a.m. last month. The medical examiner concluded his death was a homicide.

"He wasn't about any gangs, not a bad head on his shoulder."

His family says they decided to call a press conference after they stopped hearing back from Bridgeview police about the investigation.

"Every time you try to reach out, there is never an answer, never a response, never information to provide for our family," Fabian said.

Meanwhile, others are nervous anyone could be the next victim.

"Isn't Bridgeview concerned that something like this could happen at any time of the day?" said Carol Gonzalez Krawczyk.

The shooting happened in a quiet residential area, across the street from a park and a block away from Bridgeview Elementary School.

"If I lived here, I would be concerned, even more concerned. Now, I would be afraid to walk in the dark," Krawczyk said. "You have a killer in Bridgeview, and you need to find him."

As Niko's family and friends continue to lean on each other, they say they are fearful this could become another cold case and want potential witnesses to come forward with leads.

"For anybody that's been too scared to speak up, don't be. Don't be. It's ok to talk," Fabian said.

Bridgeview police are investigating.

Community activists are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.