Nicor responds to lawsuit filed over deadly house explosion in Wonder Lake

Nicor Gas is responding to reports of a lawsuit accusing them of negligence related to a deadly house explosion last week in far northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on May 17, the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded to a house explosion in the 7400 block of Birch Drive, and arrived to find a pile of burning debris.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed in the explosion. Two men, ages 76 and 28, were seriously injured.

According to published reports, the husband of the woman who was killed in the explosion is suing Nicor, accusing the company of negligence, claiming they didn't adequately respond to complaints of a gas leak before the explosion.

In a statement, Nicor said their investigation determined the explosion "was not caused by our facilities."

"Nicor Gas owns and operates more than 34,000 miles of underground pipes in Northern Illinois, including service lines from the street to meter; the company does not own or operate the lines that extend from the meter to natural gas appliances in a home or business," the company said.