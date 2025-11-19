Nicor customers to pay a little more for heat next year

Nicor customers can expect to pay more to heat their homes next year, but the increase won't be as bad as it could have been.

The gas company had asked to sharply raise rates by $314 million, which they said would fund infrastructure upgrades. That would have raised the average residential bill by about $7.50.

The Illinois Commerce Commission found the ask to be too high and approved a rate hike of just $168 million.

The typical customer will see a monthly increase of $4.25.

The Citizens Utility Board applauded the decision and called Nicor's request "blatantly inflated."

In response to the ruling, Nicor said it is focused on providing consistent service and it's doing what it can to minimize the impact on customers' bills.