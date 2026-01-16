Nico Hoerner addresses trade rumors as Cubs Convention gets underway

As fans gather at the annual team convention, the Chicago Cubs are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2016 World Series title.

Coming off a return to the playoffs, the arrival of All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has added even more excitement to this year's Cubs Convention.

Gold Glove second baseman Nico Hoerner was also at CubCon on Friday, and made it clear he wants to stay on the North Side, despite his name being batted around in ongoing trade rumors in the final year of the three-year $35 million contract extension he signed in 2023.

"I love playing for the Cubs. I think that was evident in signing a deal initially, and hopefully evident just in how I approach the game, and the gratitude of being here and playing in front of these fans," he said. "I'm so excited for the season, and the roster that we have going into this year, and that being the absolute main focus, and things falling in line from there."

Left fielder Ian Happ shrugged off the trade rumors as the team gets ready for spring training to begin next month.

"Who knows where they come from, and we've all been through it at different points in our career, and some more than others, but hopefully he's going to be in spring training with us," he said.

To help the Cubs celebrate the 10-year anniversary and reunion of the 2016 World Series champions, pitcher Jon Lester, who played a pivotal role in that title, was announced as one of three inductees into the Cubs Hall of Fame, alongside former catcher Jody Davis and former broadcaster Vince Lloyd.