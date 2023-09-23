Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice weather continues but showers on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasant weather continues, but temperatures will ease a bit.
An isolated shower returns late Sunday into Monday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 58.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. High 75. An isolated shower late evening.
EXTENDED
Isolated showers Monday will give way to scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, expect seasonable temps for early autumn.
