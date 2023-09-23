Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice weather continues but showers on the way

First Alert Weather: A warm start to fall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasant weather continues, but temperatures will ease a bit.

An isolated shower returns late Sunday into Monday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 58.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 75. An isolated shower late evening.

EXTENDED

Isolated showers Monday will give way to scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, expect seasonable temps for early autumn.

