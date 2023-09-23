Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice weather continues but showers on the way

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: A warm start to fall
First Alert Weather: A warm start to fall 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasant weather continues, but temperatures will ease a bit.

An isolated shower returns late Sunday into Monday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 58.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 75. An isolated shower late evening.

EXTENDED
Isolated showers Monday will give way to scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, expect seasonable temps for early autumn.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 3:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

