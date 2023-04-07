Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice Easter weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear skies, dry and cool tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s. Some low 30s are expected in the western suburbs, but above freezing.

Nice Easter Weekend ahead, with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Both days will feature cooler temperatures in the 50s along the lake.

Next week will be much warmer, thanks to a south wind, with highs in the upper 60s on Monday and mid to upper 70s by late-week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 36°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 62°, but mid to upper 50s near the lake.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 67°, but upper 50s near the lake.

