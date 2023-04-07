Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice Easter weekend ahead

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and sunny weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and sunny weekend 02:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear skies, dry and cool tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s. Some low 30s are expected in the western suburbs, but above freezing.

Nice Easter Weekend ahead, with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Both days will feature cooler temperatures in the 50s along the lake.

Next week will be much warmer, thanks to a south wind, with highs in the upper 60s on Monday and mid to upper 70s by late-week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 36°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 62°, but mid to upper 50s near the lake.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 67°, but upper 50s near the lake.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

