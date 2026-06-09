Next round of Cook County property tax bills delayed 2 months, bridge program will help fund local governments

The next round of Cook County property tax bills will be delayed by approximately two months, officials announced Tuesday.

Officials did not say why the bills will be so delayed. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the county intends to reopen and expand their Property Tax Bridge Fund program to help support local governments and their agencies that rely primarily on property tax revenue to fund essential services.

The county will make up to $300 million in no-interest loans available through the bridge program.



"This bridge fund gives schools, libraries, parks, fire districts and other local governments a short-term tool to keep serving residents while we continue the deeper work of fixing a fragmented property tax system," Preckwinkle said in a statement.

This is the third time the county has offered bridge program loans in response to property tax bill delays.