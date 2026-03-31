Newly opened Gingie restaurant in Chicago's River North temporarily closes after small fire

The newly opened restaurant Gingie in Chicago's River North district, announced that it is temporarily closed due to a minor kitchen fire Sunday evening.

The restaurant, at 707 N. Wells St., had just opened for business three days earlier.

On Sunday evening, the fire was reported to be in a grease chute. Firefighters rushed into action, and a tower ladder was raised over the building at 162 W. Huron St.

There was no word of any injuries in the fire, but a couple of restaurants had to be evacuated.

On Monday, Gingie said it will be temporarily closed as staff assess next steps.

"We're grateful to share that all guests and employees are safe," Gingie said in on its website and on social media. "Our team will be reaching out directly to all guests with upcoming reservations."

The restaurant said it looks forward to reopening as soon as possible.

Gingie opened on Thursday, March 26, according to published reports.

The restaurant is a collaboration between Chef Brian Lockwood and Chicago's Boka Restaurant Group. Lockwood is the culinary consultant for "The Bear" on Hulu.

Gingie centers seasonal ingredients and live-fire cooking, Food & Beverage Magazine noted.

The video above is from a previous report.