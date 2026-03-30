Grease chute fire breaks on in Chicago's busy River North district

Firefighters rushed into action in Chicago's River North District Sunday evening, after what was reported to be a grease fire.

A grease chute reportedly caught fire in a basement near Wells and Huron streets, in the middle of a high-density residential, restaurant, and retail district.

A tower ladder was raised over the building at 162 W. Huron St.

There was no word of any injuries in the fire, but a couple of restaurants had to be evacuated.