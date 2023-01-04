Watch CBS News
Safety experts, city leaders to discuss new smoke alarm law

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state fire marshal, safety experts, and city leaders will come together to stress the importance of following the new smoke detector law.

It requires smoke detectors with a 10-year sealed battery to be installed in all apartments, condos, and houses in the state.

Over the past five years, nearly 500 people have died in residential fires in Illinois and most of those homes didn't have working smoke detectors.

The meeting is happening at 10 this morning at city hall.

January 4, 2023

