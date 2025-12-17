New report warns that Illinois could face electricity shortages, soaring bills

A new report shines a light on electricity shortages that Illinois could face in less than 10 years.

The 222-page 2025 Resource Adequacy Study comes from the Illinois Power Agency, the Illinois Commerce Commission, and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The report is filled with technical terms, but the bottom line for consumers in Illinois is that their electricity bills could soar in the coming years as power is harder to come by.

ComEd crews have been seen replacing old lines and transformers over the past few years to try to keep up with electricity needs.

The new report said in the next five years, demand by ComEd customers will jump 24%, which could mean Illinois may need to outsource power from other states.

The consequence is that electric bills could rise.

How did we get here? Researchers say artificial intelligence is to blame.

They found AI data centers that continue to be built across the state are putting a huge strain on our resources.

The Citizens Utility Board said electric bills in the Chicago area could rise as much as $70 in the next three years because of data centers. Some cities already have paused the proliferation of data centers, like in west suburban Aurora, which has established a temporary moratorium on new data centers.

Of course, the centers aren't going anywhere, but the Citizens Utility Board said the way they are regulated, overseen, and billed for energy use are just some examples of issues that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, the report also says the electrical system in Illinois is likely to face "significant challenges" because of aging coal and gas generators.

So how can Illinois avoid a crisis?

Building new plants is the obvious solution, but that takes time. The report suggests expanding battery storage and promoting energy conservation.

Another solution suggested is to wait a little longer to take natural gas-powered plants offline.

Illinois is supposed to be gas and coal-free by 2050, according to a state law passed a few years ago. It remains an open question as to whether the report puts that goal in jeopardy.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Gov. JB Pritzker's office to get his take.

Citizens Utility Board executive director Sarah Moskowitz issued this statement on the report: