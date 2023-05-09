Police warn of new rash of Kia, Hyundai thefts and break-ins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police have issued a renewed warning for anyone who drives a Kia or Hyundai.

In the span of a week, at least 16 Kias or Hyundais were stolen or broken into within one police district. The Deering (9th) District includes Chinatown, Bridgeport, Back of the Yards, Canaryville, Fuller Park, McKinley Park, Brighton Park, and part of Gage Park.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations:

800 block of West 49th Place on Saturday, April 29, between 12:10 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.

5100 block of South Loomis Boulevard on Saturday, April 29, between 10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

4800 block of South Racine Avenue on Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

5100 block of South Loomis Boulevard on Monday, May 1, at 1:30 a.m.

5400 block of South Racine Avenue on Monday, May 1, at midnight

1700 block of West Garfield Boulevard on Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m.

2700 block of South Halsted Street on Wednesday, May 3, at 2: p.m.

2900 block of South Emerald Avenue on Thursday, May 4, at 12:01 a.m.

300 block of West 35th Street on Thursday, May 4, at 1:10 p.m.

200 block of West 24th Street on Thursday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m.

2900 block of South Quinn Street on Thursday, May 4, at 11:30 p.m.

5400 block of South Justine Street on Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m.

300 block of West 29th Place on Friday, May 5, at 8:30 p.m.

1300 block of West 51st Street on Saturday, May 6, at 6:20 a.m.

3600 block of South Winchester Avenue on Saturday, May 6, at 11:45 a.m.

5100 block of South Richmond Street on Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m.

Officers are reminding Kia and Hyundai owners you can get an anti-theft wheel lock - or catalytic converter etching from your local police district.

You can also be reimbursed for a GPS tracking device by the city.

We have been reporting on the crisis of Kia and Hyundai thefts for months.

Kia in March rolled out a security software update to target the spike in thefts, but a glitch was later reported.

Last month, a group of attorneys general from 18 states – including Illinois – is calling on Kia and Hyundai to recall potentially millions of cars. A letter signed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and other AGs called upon the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recall "unsafe" Hyundais and Kias manufactured from 2011 through 2022 – which have ignition switches that are easily bypassed and lack engine immobilizer and are thus easy to steal.

Anyone with information on these latest incidents in the Deering District is asked to call (312) 747-8384.