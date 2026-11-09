Illinois opens new DMV+ facility in Orland Hills, replacing old site in Orland Park

The Illinois Secretary of State has opened a new permanent DMV facility in southwest suburban Orland Hills, more than a year after a previous location in neighboring Orland Park was shut down.

The new 8,700-square-foot facility at 9291 W. 159th St. replaces a temporary facility that was set up at 18230 Orland Parkway in Orland Park that opened in September 2025 to replace the previous permanent DMV at 14807 S. Ravinia Ave. in Orland Park.

That original DMV location was forced to shut down after Orland Township trustees voted to revoke its lease.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' office said the new facility offers more services than were available at the original location.

The so-called DMV+ location offers driver's licensing tests, driver's license and ID renewals, REAL IDs, vehicle registration renewals, vehicle sticker and license plate purchases, vehicle title work, administrative hearings for drivers seeking to reinstate their driving privileges, and various other business and administrative services – such as obtaining copies of business records and trademark filings – that would usually require an in-person visit to a Secretary of State's office in downtown Chicago or in Springfield.

Employees at the facility are cross-trained in various services to provide customers with multiple services from a single counter, rather than requiring customers to go to multiple counters for different services.

"I'm proud to have worked with Secretary Giannoulias to make sure residents have continued access to these essential services," said Illinois state Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort). "This first DMV+ in the Southland is a win for Orland Hills and the surrounding communities. Residents now have access to a state-of-the-art facility where they can take care of their driver and vehicle needs while also accessing specialized Secretary of State resources closer to home. I appreciate the Secretary's commitment to finding a long-term solution for our community."

The facility is open by appointment only between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.