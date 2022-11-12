'Very happy with it': After years of delays, veterans finally celebrate Veterans Day in new home

'My family is closer to here'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this day two years ago, Governor JB Pritzker and others marked the long-awaited opening of the Chicago veterans home.

A celebration, even though no military men or women could move in yet. CBS 2 has learned last year's veterans day also came and went with no residents.

But finally, veterans are enjoying the day, being honored in their new homes. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports from Dunning and met some of the vets finally living there.

They're finally free to move in. The first two service members to move into the Chicago Veterans Home included Army veteran Robert Bierwirth.

"It's a very nice place. Yes, very nice. I'm very happy with it," Bierwirth said.

Many of the new residents transferred from other veteran facilities. Navy veteran Clifford Hopper came from Manteno.

"My family is closer to here. For them to go to Manteno, it's at least an hour," Hopper said.

The facility feels homey with red, white and blue decorations and sweet messages. But many veterans days passed to get here. Delays caused by funding problems, design flaws and more.

After the grand opening in 2020, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs expected tenants by February 2021. But a laundry list of issues pushed move-in day all the way until January 2022.

"Odd things. For example the sink. We needed a special sink to do the dishes and we had to actually have it made cuz of the design of the facility."

Illinois Department of Veterans Affair Director Terry Prince took CBS 2 on a tour, and you might notice something about this floor.

Empty beds.

So far, only 25 veterans live here, despite a 200-person capacity and huge waiting list across the state.

"We are in the final stages of our veterans administration certification. The federal VA wants you to operate a facility at a certain level so they can assure that your policies and your programs are all in order," Prince said, adding that they're waiting on inspectors.

Once that hurdle is passed, the doors can open for many more military men and women. The ones already here can't wait.

"There's a lot of different guys here, but they're very friendly," Hopper added.

The federal approval needed to add more residents is taking months to get, but Prince is confident they'll pass when the inspections is finally scheduled. The next step: hiring and training more staff.

Lit up …and LIVED IN!



Finally, the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Chicago is celebrating a #VeteransDay with residents.



The building took years to build and years more to welcome tenants. Still, only about 25 of 200 beds are filled.@cbschicago asked @ILVetsAffairs to explain pic.twitter.com/P6mKD3UHQF — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) November 11, 2022