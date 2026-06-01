New Chicago, Indiana, fires police chief accused of selling gun evidence to pawn shop

Leaders of New Chicago, Indiana, have voted to terminate their police chief, who is accused of selling a gun that was evidence in an investigation to a pawn shop.

Earl Mayo was arrested on May 24 and is now charged with seven felonies. The New Chicago Police Commission met Monday night and voted to terminate his employment and elect a new temporary police chief.

Town attorney Lloyd Mullen said the entire community is still shocked by the news, because they trusted Chief Mayo.

"Officer, Chief Mayo, was a person I personally liked and thought he was doing a good job," Mullen said.

The New Chicago Police Department was operating out of the River Forest School Corporation in Hobart. Since it was a school, Mullen said no guns were allowed inside, so Officer Mayo kept them.

"Officer Mayo was allowed to take them home and store them in his own safe," he said.

How many guns he kept is still being investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives. Court documents say a couple weeks ago a Lake County, Indiana, sheriff's police commander received a firearm trace request for a gun related to an upcoming criminal trial. It turned out the gun had been sold to a pawn shop in Hobart.

At one point, the documents say, New Chicago Officer Antione Goffin got a call from Chief Mayo. He allegedly asked Goffin to buy the gun back and go to his home to retrieve other firearms.

Mullen said Goffin refused. In fact, he was named interim police chief at Monday night's meeting. Mullen said they did not see a conflict of interest considering Goffin's involvement in the incident that led to Mayo's charges.

"No, not at all. He told the truth and if he hadn't done what he did, and that is no follow the chief's order, he would have committed a felony himself," Mullen said.

"Some people see a small town and think it's an easy job, but it's not," Goffin said.

Going forward, Interim Chief Goffin said he plans to boost the morale of the small department and communicate.

"My main goal is to have a department of transparency," he said.

Mayo was extradited back to Lake County from Ohio last week and posted bond for charges of theft, official misconduct, attempted obstruction of justice and unlawful possession of an anabolic steroid. His first hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.