Chicago's Invictus Theatre Company presents "Network"

CHICAGO (CBS) — A groundbreaking film from the 1970s warned of the media's grip on American life, and now "Network" is on stage in Chicago at the Invictus Theatre Company.

The American Film Institute chose Paddy Chayefsky's "Network" as one of the 10 best screenplays ever. The 1976 film explored the insane rants of an anchor hand at a struggling network told he was being let go. His crazed reaction skyrocketed ratings and mesmerized a weary American audience.

By 2018, "Network" was adapted into an award-winning Broadway play. That script is now being staged in Chicago by Invictus Theater Company. What drew Invictus to "Network" in the first place?

"I've been in love with the film for years, since I've seen it. Then I found out that it was there was a stage adaptation, and I read it. And Paddy Chayefsky's language is Shakespearean. A lot of the things he's satirizing in the 70s are what we're experiencing nowadays. Add in that it's an election year, and add in the Shakespearean level of language," said Charles Askenairzer, Artistic Director with the Invictus Theatre Company.

What are the major themes in the "Network" story for those unfamiliar with the source material?

"How do you maintain your humanity in a world that doesn't value humanity any more? He is talking a lot about corporate interests in the media, how media has become, how news media has become entertainment, and how dangerous that can be. Even before social media was even allowed, he is sort of touching on the themes of, you know, anybody with a Twitter account, Facebook account, or whatever, can write anything, and if you have enough followers, enough people will believe it," Askenaizer said.

The film was released in 1976, and Askenaizer said the material is just as relevant today as it was almost 50 years ago.

"Especially during an election year. I think it's not just fresh, but it's hot, it's sizzling hot, I would say," Askenaizer said.

"Network" is presented by Invictus Theatre Company through September 29.