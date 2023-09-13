Nepo babies, a Chicago listing of famous parents and their kids
(CBS) -- The term nepo baby has been taking the digital/social landscape known as the Internet by storm.
What is a nepo baby?
Nepo is short for "nepotism. Baby, in this instance, means the child of someone already successful.
You don't have to be a baby to be a nepo baby.
Here is a not-so-definitive list of Chicago nepo babies:
- Mayor Richard J. Daley + Mayor Richard M. Daley + White House Chief of Staff/Commerce Secretary William Daley
- Cook County Board President John Stroger + Cook County Board President Todd Stroger
- Chicago city council members Dick Mell + Deb Mell.
- Mayor Eugene Sawyer + Ald. Roderick Sawyer
- Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan + Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan
- U.S. Rep Bill Lipinski + U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski
- U.S. Rep. Roman Pucinski + Judge Aurelia Pucinski
- Hyatt Hotel magnate Donald Prizker + Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
- Playboy founder Hugh Hefner + Playboy CEO Christie Hefner
- DePaul Basketball Coach Ray Meyer +DePaul Basketball Coach Joey Meyer
- Bears founder/coach George Halas + Virginia McCaskey + Michael and George McCaskey.
- Marshall Field + Marshal Field II – Marshal Field V
- NBA guard Tim Hardaway + NBA forward/guard Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Olympian Mike Conley Sr. + NBA guard Mike Conley Jr.
- Senator/First Lady/Secretary of State Hillary Clinton + Chelsea Clinton
Who did we miss? Send us an email.
