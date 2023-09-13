Watch CBS News
Nepo babies, a Chicago listing of famous parents and their kids

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

(CBS) -- The term nepo baby has been taking the digital/social landscape known as the Internet by storm.

What is a nepo baby?

Nepo is short for "nepotism.  Baby, in this instance, means the child of someone already successful. 

You don't have to be a baby to be a nepo baby.

Here is a not-so-definitive list of Chicago nepo babies:

  • Mayor Richard J. Daley + Mayor Richard M. Daley + White House Chief of Staff/Commerce Secretary William Daley
  • Cook County Board President John Stroger + Cook County Board President Todd Stroger
  • Chicago city council members Dick Mell + Deb Mell.
  • Mayor Eugene Sawyer + Ald. Roderick Sawyer
  • Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan + Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan
  • U.S. Rep Bill Lipinski + U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski
  • U.S. Rep. Roman Pucinski + Judge Aurelia Pucinski
  • Hyatt Hotel magnate Donald Prizker + Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
  • Playboy founder Hugh Hefner + Playboy CEO Christie Hefner
  • DePaul Basketball Coach Ray Meyer +DePaul Basketball Coach Joey Meyer
  • Bears founder/coach George Halas + Virginia McCaskey + Michael and George McCaskey.
  • Marshall Field + Marshal Field II – Marshal Field V
  • NBA guard Tim Hardaway + NBA forward/guard Tim Hardaway Jr.
  • Olympian Mike Conley Sr. + NBA guard Mike Conley Jr.
  • Senator/First Lady/Secretary of State Hillary Clinton + Chelsea Clinton

Who did we miss? Send us an email.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 5:09 PM

