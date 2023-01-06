Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side.
Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.
Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots.
One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head.
The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital.
A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and thought he had to run for cover. He said it's "very upsetting."
"You don't think this is going to happen in his neighborhood and then suddenly, very quickly, a couple houses down ," resident Patrick De Haan said. "Gunshots for a solid 10 or 20 seconds."
for more features.