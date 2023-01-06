Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side.

Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.

Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots.

One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head.

The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital.

A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and thought he had to run for cover. He said it's "very upsetting."

"You don't think this is going to happen in his neighborhood and then suddenly, very quickly, a couple houses down ," resident Patrick De Haan said. "Gunshots for a solid 10 or 20 seconds."