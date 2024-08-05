Neighbors raise alarm over loitering, harassment at intersection in Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in the South Loop recently reached out to CBS News Chicago—saying the loitering and soliciting have gotten so bad, they do not feel safe even going to the grocery store.

The fear and aggressive begging in the area of Wabash Avenue and Roosevelt Road has led to regular police calls to the Central (1st) District about harassment. It has also reached the point where some people are even moving out of the area.

The South Loop is the southern gateway to Chicago—home to Columbia College and Roosevelt University, Printers Row, Dearborn Homes, the Prairie Avenue District, an assortment of striking new residential high-rises, and many of Chicago's A-list institutions.

"The South Loop is an amazing neighborhood," said Tammy Bock. "We have Grant Park. We have Northerly Island. We have the stadium. We have the museums."

Yet Bock and her neighbors have had it with what is going on at a busy intersection only a few blocks west of those fine museums.

"Just watching someone urinate on the sidewalk," Bock said. "They're dealing drugs and they're just intimidating people, so for the residents that live here, we're caught. We don't know what to do."

Bock has lived near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Roosevelt Road for nearly a decade. She said the excessive loitering and aggressive panhandling leave so many frightened.

"Ten o'clock in the morning, and I had someone approach me to point I thought that they were going to attack to me," said Bock.

Bock is not alone. Online, South Loop residents are sounding alarms off.

"Loitering on both sides of Wabash by Jewel. I live on Wabash and always take a detour to State or Michigan who block the sidewalk and cat-call women as they walk past. One time a man grabbed my arm as I walked by," one woman wrote on Facebook. "As a single woman, that entire block (including Jewel and BP) feels unsafe to me even in the daytime."

Another Facebook comment complained of: "litter, drugs sold and bought, loitering at Roosevelt and State Line," adding, "It was not this way when I moved into South Loop."

Back in May, a veteran was brutally attacked outside the Jewel-Osco store at the same intersection.

"I just remember somebody pulling my top and dragging me all the way down the floor, and that's when I hit my head on the side," Kevin Qin said in May, "and I presume that's when I kind of lost consciousness."

Bock said the situation has not improved since.

"Nothing has been done," she said. "It's getting worse."

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) released a statement:

"I share the concerns of residents, many of whom have been frustrated with the situation long before I took office. I am currently collaborating with 1st District Commander Harris on several approaches to address the problem. We have increased dedicated police attention, who are dispersing crowds from the area more quickly and frequently." "We have also relocated a local CAPS meeting to nearby Sip & Savor Cafe so officers can see firsthand what is going on and hear directly from neighbors. Public safety is my top priority, and we will continue collaborating with residents, local businesses, and law enforcement to develop a comprehensive solution and a safer community."

Meanwhile, Bock is taking drastic measures.

"We're moving," she said, "part of because it's going to be more quiet. It's not going to be as intimidating."

Of course, everyone can't up and move. So this coming Wednesday, residents are expected to pack a CAPS meeting to express their frustration to Chicago Police—with the goal of finding a resolution to what is happening around them.

The CAPS meeting for Chicago Police Central District beats 112 and 114 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Capital One Café at 100 S. State St.